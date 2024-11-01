Nokia Accelerates Share Buyback Program to Boost Value

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia Corporation has repurchased approximately 1.3 million of its own shares at an average price of EUR 4.35 per share as part of its ongoing share buyback program, aiming to return up to EUR 600 million to shareholders. The company accelerated its buyback efforts earlier this year and plans to complete the purchases by the end of 2024. This move reflects Nokia’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and adjusting its capital structure.

