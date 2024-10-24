Nokia Accelerates Share Buyback Program to Boost Value

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia Corporation has repurchased nearly 1.94 million of its own shares at an average price of EUR 4.39 per share as part of its ongoing share buyback program aimed at returning up to EUR 600 million to shareholders. This move underscores Nokia’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value, with the company holding over 183 million treasury shares after this transaction. The buyback program, accelerated earlier this year, continues to reflect confidence in Nokia’s financial strategy.

