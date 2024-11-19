News & Insights

Nokia Accelerates Share Buyback Program in 2024

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia Corporation has actively repurchased nearly 4 million of its own shares as part of a share buyback initiative aimed at returning up to EUR 600 million to shareholders. The company accelerated the buybacks in July 2024, and the total cost of transactions on November 19 amounted to over EUR 16 million. This strategic move is part of Nokia’s ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

