Nokia Accelerates Share Buyback Program in 2024

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Nokia Corporation has actively repurchased nearly 4 million of its own shares as part of a share buyback initiative aimed at returning up to EUR 600 million to shareholders. The company accelerated the buybacks in July 2024, and the total cost of transactions on November 19 amounted to over EUR 16 million. This strategic move is part of Nokia’s ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

For further insights into GB:0HAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.