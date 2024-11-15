Nokia Accelerates Share Buyback Program

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia has accelerated its share buyback program, repurchasing over 2.26 million shares at an average price of 4.24 euros each on November 15, 2024. This move is part of a broader strategy to return up to 600 million euros to shareholders by the end of 2024. The company now holds approximately 199.4 million of its own shares, reflecting its commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

