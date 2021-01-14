NOKBF Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Nokia Corp (Symbol: NOKBF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.05, changing hands as high as $4.15 per share. Nokia Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOKBF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NOKBF's low point in its 52 week range is $2.28 per share, with $5.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.14.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.