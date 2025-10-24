NOKBF Ex-Dividend Reminder - 10/28/25

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 10/28/25, Nokia Corp (Symbol: NOKBF) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.03, payable on 11/6/25. As a percentage of NOKBF's recent stock price of $6.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.50%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NOKBF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.00% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOKBF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NOKBF's low point in its 52 week range is $3.955 per share, with $6.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.89.

In Friday trading, Nokia Corp shares are currently up about 10.9% on the day.

