Is NOK Stock Worth Buying as AI Growth Offsets Telecom Challenges?

Nokia Corporation NOK offers investors a balanced investment case as growing demand for AI infrastructure helps offset continued weakness in parts of the telecom equipment market. The company is benefiting from investments in cloud networking, optical transport and enterprise connectivity, while traditional carrier spending remains uneven. The key question is whether these emerging growth drivers can support stronger long-term performance despite ongoing industry and execution risks.

Why NOK Delivered a Mixed Quarter

Nokia's latest quarterly results reflected both progress and persistent headwinds. The company delivered an earnings beat, supported by improved profitability, with comparable gross margin rising to 46% and comparable operating margin reaching 9%. Management also reaffirmed its full-year operating profit guidance, signaling confidence in business fundamentals.



However, revenue performance remained mixed as spending by telecom operators varied across regions. Network Infrastructure stood out with strong growth, while AI and Cloud revenues more than doubled from the prior-year quarter. The results suggest Nokia is benefiting from newer growth markets even as parts of its traditional telecom business continue to recover.



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Where Nokia Finds Its Biggest Catalysts

AI infrastructure is becoming one of Nokia's strongest growth opportunities. Demand for high-capacity networking supporting AI data centers is driving momentum across Optical Networks and IP Networks, while enterprise customers continue investing in cloud connectivity and digital transformation projects. Management also highlighted strong AI order activity, providing additional visibility into future revenue growth.



The company's extensive patent portfolio and licensing business further diversify earnings by generating recurring royalty revenues. Combined with expanding enterprise relationships, these businesses reduce Nokia's dependence on carrier spending alone. Similar trends are benefiting networking companies such as Cisco Systems CSCO and Arista Networks ANET as enterprises and cloud providers continue investing in AI networking infrastructure.

What Could Limit Nokia's Upside

Despite improving fundamentals, Nokia continues to face several challenges. Telecom infrastructure spending remains cyclical, making quarterly results sensitive to customer investment timing. The company is also executing restructuring initiatives that are expected to improve long-term efficiency but may continue to create near-term costs and execution risks.



Competition across networking markets remains intense, particularly as vendors race to capture AI infrastructure opportunities. In addition, supply constraints, geopolitical uncertainty and changing trade conditions could influence customer spending and project deployments, creating further variability in financial performance.

How NOK's Valuation Supports the Debate

Nokia's valuation reflects a balanced outlook. NOK shares continue to trade at reasonable valuation multiples relative to both historical levels and industry peers, indicating that investors recognize the company's improving fundamentals while remaining mindful of execution risks.



As AI networking and enterprise infrastructure become larger contributors to the business, Nokia could benefit from a more diversified earnings profile. However, the pace of telecom market recovery and successful execution of its strategic initiatives will likely remain key factors influencing investor sentiment.

How NOK's Ratings Guide Investors Today

Nokia currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), along with a Value Score of B, Growth Score of C, Momentum Score of A and VGM Score of B. These ratings indicate that while the company is benefiting from strong momentum and attractive valuation characteristics, investors may prefer to see further evidence of sustained earnings growth before taking a more bullish view. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Overall, Nokia is strengthening its position in AI networking while maintaining leadership across several communications infrastructure markets. Expanding demand for optical networking, enterprise connectivity and licensing provides encouraging long-term opportunities, but telecom spending cycles and execution risks remain important considerations. The current Hold rating reflects a balanced investment outlook as the company's transformation continues.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.