NOK Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Nokia Corp (Symbol: NOK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $4.74, changing hands as low as $4.72 per share. Nokia Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NOK's low point in its 52 week range is $4.08 per share, with $5.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.74.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.