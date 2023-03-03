NOK Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Nokia Corp (Symbol: NOK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.75, changing hands as high as $4.85 per share. Nokia Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NOK's low point in its 52 week range is $4.08 per share, with $5.595 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.83.
