NOK Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Nokia Corp (Symbol: NOK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.68, changing hands as high as $5.82 per share. Nokia Corp shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NOK's low point in its 52 week range is $3.75 per share, with $6.3958 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.76.

