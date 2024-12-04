NOK Collaborates With Hotwire for 50G PON Speeds Trial: Stock to Gain?

Nokia Corporation NOK recently announced that Hotwire Communications has successfully tested its 25G and 50G PON broadband speeds over Hotwire’s existing fiber network. This pioneering test, leveraging Nokia’s Lightspan MF fiber access platform, aims to significantly enhance network performance and reliability, providing users with a superior telecommunications experience.

How NOK Powers the PON Fiber Solution?

Fiber technology has become increasingly crucial in connecting everything to high-speed Internet services, with operators using it to generate new opportunities with different PON services worldwide. Based on the Quillion chipset, Nokia’s state-of-the-art Lightspan MF boasts a flexible design to support a wide range of next-generation PON technologies, such as 10G, 25G, 50G and future100G PON.



The ability to harness multiple PON options will likely allow operators like Hotwire – a leading fiber-optic telecommunications provider in the United States – to choose the solution that best fits its specific use case and business needs, ensuring a seamless and cost-effective path to upgrade broadband offerings.



During the trial, Hotwire simultaneously ran 10G, 25G, and 50G PON broadband services on its active fiber network in Florida, illustrating the network's adaptability and ability to handle the growing demand for faster speeds. This demonstrates how operators can upgrade and evolve their existing fiber infrastructure to meet the growing need for faster and more reliable Internet access without major network overhauls. It also highlights Nokia's foundation as the first vendor to showcase all PON technologies (10G, 25G, 50G future100G) in a live fiber network, further strengthening its leadership in the XGS-PON technology market.

Does NOK Stand to Gain From the Deployment?

With the emergence of the smartphone market and subsequent usage of mobile broadband, user demand for coverage speed and quality has increased in recent times. Further, to maintain superior performance as traffic increases, there is also a continuous need for network tuning and optimization. The company’s expertise in mission-critical networks is well-established, with deployments across more than 2,600 leading enterprise customers in the transportation, energy, manufacturing, webscale and public sector segments worldwide.



This collaboration between Hotwire and Nokia signals a bold step forward in U.S. fiber broadband landscape, setting the stage for the next wave of ultra-fast Internet services. With this live trial, both companies are showcasing their commitment to providing world-class connectivity that will drive the digital transformation of Florida.



These advancements are expected to generate incremental demand for Nokia’s solutions, leading to higher revenues. An improved financial performance is likely to propel the stock upward.

NOK’s Stock Price Performance

Shares of Nokia have gained 41% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 41%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NOK’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Nokia currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below.



Celestica Inc. CLS sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 10.64%. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world's leading original equipment manufacturers. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



InterDigital, Inc. IDCC sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. It has a long-term growth expectation of 17.44%



IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities.



Ubiquiti Inc. UI sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 20.9%. Its highly flexible global business model remains apt to adapt to the changing market dynamics to overcome challenges while maximizing growth.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Nokia Corporation (NOK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celestica, Inc. (CLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.