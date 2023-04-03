NOG Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Northern Oil & Gas Inc (Symbol: NOG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.85, changing hands as high as $32.72 per share. Northern Oil & Gas Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NOG's low point in its 52 week range is $21.45 per share, with $39.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.69.

