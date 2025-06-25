NOG Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/27/25

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/27/25, Northern Oil & Gas Inc (Symbol: NOG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.45, payable on 7/31/25. As a percentage of NOG's recent stock price of $29.14, this dividend works out to approximately 1.54%, so look for shares of Northern Oil & Gas Inc to trade 1.54% lower — all else being equal — when NOG shares open for trading on 6/27/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NOG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.18% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NOG's low point in its 52 week range is $19.88 per share, with $44.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.98.

In Wednesday trading, Northern Oil & Gas Inc shares are currently down about 1.7% on the day.

