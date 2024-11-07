NOF Corporation Announces Share Buyback Plan

NOF (JP:4403) has released an update.

NOF Corporation has announced a decision to repurchase up to 878,000 of its common shares through the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Off-Auction Own Share Repurchase Trading system at a fixed price. This is part of a larger plan to buy back up to 2.5 million shares, with a maximum total purchase price of 5 billion yen, scheduled between November 8 and December 31, 2024. The move is intended to optimize the company’s capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into JP:4403 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.