NOF Corporation Announces Share Buyback Plan

November 07, 2024 — 02:57 am EST

NOF (JP:4403) has released an update.

NOF Corporation has announced a decision to repurchase up to 878,000 of its common shares through the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Off-Auction Own Share Repurchase Trading system at a fixed price. This is part of a larger plan to buy back up to 2.5 million shares, with a maximum total purchase price of 5 billion yen, scheduled between November 8 and December 31, 2024. The move is intended to optimize the company’s capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

