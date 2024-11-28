News & Insights

Noel Gifts Holds Annual General Meeting

November 28, 2024 — 04:42 am EST

Noel Gifts International Ltd. (SG:543) has released an update.

Noel Gifts International Ltd. recently conducted their Annual General Meeting, where shareholders were actively engaged and resolutions were voted on with the guidance of proxy forms. The meeting was chaired by Executive Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. Wong Siu Hong Alfred, who navigated the proceedings and ensured a smooth voting process.

