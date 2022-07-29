Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA) Could Be Less Than A Year Away From Profitability

Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Nocera, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and produces land-based recirculation aquaculture systems for fish farming in Taiwan. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$9.6m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$10m, moving it further away from breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Nocera's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Expectations from some of the American Machinery analysts is that Nocera is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$900k in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 105%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Nocera's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, keep in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 1.1% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

