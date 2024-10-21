News & Insights

Nocera files $50M mixed securities shelf

October 21, 2024 — 04:05 pm EDT

The company may offer and sell shares of preferred stock, common stock, debt securities or warrants to purchase preferred stock, common stock or any combination of these securities, either separately or in units, in one or more offerings in amounts, at prices and on terms that it will determine at the time of the offering. The aggregate initial offering price of all securities sold by the company under this prospectus will not exceed $50M.

