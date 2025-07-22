$NOC stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NOC stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $528,364,201 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $NOC (you can track the company live on Quiver's $NOC stock page):
$NOC Insider Trading Activity
$NOC insiders have traded $NOC stock on the open market 68 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 68 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KATHY J WARDEN (Chair, CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $7,433,212.
- ROBERT J. FLEMING (CVP and Pres. Space Systems) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $1,770,195
- THOMAS H JONES (CVP & Pres Aeronautics Systems) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,187 shares for an estimated $1,101,351.
- MICHAEL A HARDESTY (Corp VP, Controller & CAO) sold 1,931 shares for an estimated $875,872
- KATHRYN G SIMPSON (Corp VP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,924 shares for an estimated $840,013.
- ROSHAN S ROEDER (CVP & Pres. Mission Systems) sold 991 shares for an estimated $485,590
- BENJAMIN R. DAVIES (CVP & Pres. Defense Systems) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 949 shares for an estimated $426,658.
- MARK A III WELSH has made 0 purchases and 54 sales selling 198 shares for an estimated $96,456.
$NOC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 731 institutional investors add shares of $NOC stock to their portfolio, and 715 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 1,516,687 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $758,313,166
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 974,633 shares (+23.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $499,021,842
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 935,554 shares (+1425.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $479,013,003
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 865,682 shares (-23.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $443,237,840
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 613,621 shares (+7.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $314,180,088
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 588,520 shares (+4.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $301,328,125
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 446,940 shares (+98.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $228,837,749
$NOC Government Contracts
We have seen $7,424,060,320 of award payments to $NOC over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- INTEGRATED BATTLE COMMAND SYSTEM (IBCS) HARDWARE FULL RATE PRODUCTION FOR WISLA PHASE II.: $440,808,738
- IGF::OT::IGF NEXTSTEP NRA AWARD. THIS NEXTSTEP CONTRACT BUILDS UPON THE SUCCESS OF COMMERCIAL ORBITAL TRAN...: $420,292,933
- NEXT GENERATION OVERHEAD PERSISTENT INFRARED POLAR SPACE VEHICLES 1 AND 2 STUDY.: $357,238,535
- MQ-4C TRITON LRIP LOT 5 LONG LEAD ITEMS TO SUPPORT U.S. NAVY AND COOPERATIVE PARTNER AUSTRALIA.: $318,984,268
- DESIGN, TEST, PRODUCTION, REPAIR, SUPPORT, AND PROGRAM MANAGEMENT TO DEVELOP THE NEW CONFIGURATION AN/ALQ-2...: $175,646,426
$NOC Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $NOC stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 05/30.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 05/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.
$NOC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NOC in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/23/2025
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 04/23/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/10/2025
$NOC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NOC recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $NOC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $550.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Scott Deuschle from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $542.0 on 07/08/2025
- Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $525.0 on 04/24/2025
- Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a target price of $550.0 on 04/23/2025
- Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Securities set a target price of $550.0 on 04/23/2025
- Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $540.0 on 04/23/2025
- Gavin Parsons from UBS set a target price of $571.0 on 04/23/2025
- Kristine Liwag from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $625.0 on 04/16/2025
