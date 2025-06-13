$NOC stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NOC stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $348,721,521 of trading volume.

$NOC Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $NOC:

$NOC insiders have traded $NOC stock on the open market 65 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 65 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHY J WARDEN (Chair, CEO and President) sold 3,750 shares for an estimated $1,783,687

MICHAEL A HARDESTY (Corp VP, Controller & CAO) sold 1,931 shares for an estimated $875,872

KATHRYN G SIMPSON (Corp VP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,924 shares for an estimated $840,013 .

. ROSHAN S ROEDER (CVP & Pres. Mission Systems) sold 991 shares for an estimated $485,590

BENJAMIN R. DAVIES (CVP & Pres. Defense Systems) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 949 shares for an estimated $426,658 .

. THOMAS H JONES (CVP & Pres Aeronautics Systems) sold 729 shares for an estimated $349,920

MARK A III WELSH has made 0 purchases and 56 sales selling 198 shares for an estimated $94,808.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NOC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 759 institutional investors add shares of $NOC stock to their portfolio, and 780 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$NOC Government Contracts

We have seen $7,018,412,278 of award payments to $NOC over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$NOC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NOC stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$NOC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NOC in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/08/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NOC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NOC forecast page.

$NOC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NOC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NOC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $550.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $525.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Financial set a target price of $550.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $557.0 on 01/08/2025

You can track data on $NOC on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.