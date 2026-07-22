NOC Q2 Earnings Call Signals Faster Growth in H2'26

Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC used its second-quarter call to push a forward-looking message: demand is broadening, backlog is deepening, and growth should accelerate in the second half of 2026. Management raised sales and MTM-adjusted EPS guidance while keeping its margin and free cash flow framework intact.

That mattered more than the quarter’s headline beat. The call centered on execution against a record $105 billion backlog, continued defense demand, and confidence that recent program charges in Defense Systems and Space do not alter the company’s longer-term growth setup.

NOC Leans on Record Backlog

Chair, CEO and president Kathy Warden said the biggest takeaway from the quarter was the strength of bookings. Net awards reached $20 billion, driving a 1.84 book-to-bill ratio for the quarter and a new backlog record, which she tied directly to strong global demand and improving U.S. budget support.

Warden also said Northrop expects a full-year book-to-bill ratio of at least 1.25. That outlook underpins management’s view that sales growth should accelerate through the second half, rather than depend on a one-quarter spike.

The quarter itself provided enough support for that stance. Revenues rose 5% year over year to $10.88 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.80 billion. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $7.68, which beat the consensus mark of $6.84.

Northrop Grumman Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Northrop Grumman Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Northrop Grumman Corporation Quote

Northrop Raises the 2026 Bar

Chief financial officer John Greene framed the guidance increase as an execution story, not just a tax benefit. Northrop lifted 2026 sales guidance to $43.75-$44.25 billion from $43.5-$44.0 billion and raised MTM-adjusted EPS guidance to $28.60-$29.10 from $27.40-$27.90.

Greene said the company still expects a second-half sales profile similar to last year, including mid- to high-single-digit revenue growth in the third quarter. He also reaffirmed segment operating income guidance and adjusted free cash flow guidance of $3.1 billion to $3.5 billion.

One nuance investors were focused on was the quality of the EPS raise. In response to a Bank of America question, Greene said lower taxes helped the quarter, but the higher full-year EPS view also reflects sales execution, stronger second-half margins and cost discipline.

NOC Balances Charges With Program Momentum

Two problem areas shaped the margin discussion. Defense Systems absorbed a $68 million unfavorable EAC adjustment on Stand-in Attack Weapon, while Space Systems took a $91 million unfavorable adjustment on GEM 63XL. Those issues pulled segment margins lower in the quarter.

Management spent considerable time arguing those charges are contained. Warden said GEM 63XL corrective actions now include a redesigned component that passed a static fire test, with redesigned motors expected to begin shipping by year-end.

On SiAW, Warden told a Bank of America analyst that delays in AARGM-ER testing flowed into design and qualification timing, but Northrop is adding resources and lab capacity to move through those issues. Greene added that excluding the missile prime investments, Defense Systems margins would have been closer to 11% in the quarter.

Northrop Highlights Growth Platforms

Sentinel remained the clearest growth driver. Warden said further definitization and authorization on the Air Force program added $7.6 billion to the backlog, while recent contract incentives improved profitability and kept milestones on schedule ahead of an expected integrated missile first flight in 2027.

The company also pointed to rising missile demand beyond Sentinel. Warden said Northrop completed qualification work to become a PAC-3 solid rocket motor supplier and now has 10 multiyear missile acceleration agreements representing up to $10 billion of sales opportunity over seven years.

Space was another strategic emphasis. Management said national security space backlog now exceeds $16 billion, with that business expected to generate more than $7 billion in 2026 sales. Warden also reiterated the company’s goal to double annual international sales to $10 billion by 2031, with opportunities spanning Triton, IBCS and other platforms.

NOC Q&A Adds 2027 Clarity

Several analyst questions pushed management on 2027, and the tone was notably constructive. Warden stopped short of offering a formal growth target, but told Wells Fargo that a record backlog, double-digit international growth and a better production mix support optimism heading into next year.

On B-21, she told UBS that the Air Force is evaluating whether to accelerate production into a larger program of record, with a conclusion expected by year-end. Greene separately said Aeronautics strength reflects both solid B-21 execution and favorable performance on mature production programs.

NASA’s shift away from its original Gateway plan also surfaced in Q&A. Warden said HALO will reduce revenues this year, but the work is being restructured into NASA’s updated plan and extended over a longer period.

Northrop Leaves a Clearer Playbook

The broad message from management was that the company is investing through near-term friction because demand signals are strengthening. Warden repeatedly tied recent capacity and capability investments to backlog conversion, faster deliveries and longer-cycle growth across missiles, Aeronautics and space.

Greene reinforced that posture on capital allocation. He said higher capital spending remains necessary to support customer demand now, even as investors wait for a firmer free cash flow view for 2027 and 2028 later this year.

Zacks Signals to Watch on NOC

NOC currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), with a Value Score of C, Growth Score of C, Momentum Score of A and VGM Score of B, according to the provided Zacks data. Under Zacks’ framework, the strongest setups tend to pair a Zacks Rank #1 or #2 with Style Scores of A or B, while Rank #4 or #5 signals weaker estimate revision trends even when some Style Scores are favorable.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

That leaves a mixed signal after the quarter. The Momentum Score of A and VGM Score of B indicate stronger trading-style characteristics than the rank alone suggests, but the Zacks Rank remains the primary screen and can change as analysts revise estimates after the earnings report.

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