NOC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $352.35, changing hands as low as $349.10 per share. Northrop Grumman Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NOC's low point in its 52 week range is $282.88 per share, with $408.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $349.48. The NOC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

