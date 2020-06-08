NOC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $348.18, changing hands as high as $349.27 per share. Northrop Grumman Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NOC's low point in its 52 week range is $263.31 per share, with $385.005 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $348.49. The NOC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.