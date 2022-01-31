NOC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $369.17, changing hands as low as $366.88 per share. Northrop Grumman Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NOC's low point in its 52 week range is $287.60 per share, with $408.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $368.00. The NOC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

