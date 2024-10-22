NobleOak Life’s Upcoming Annual General Meeting

NobleOak Life Ltd (AU:NOL) has released an update.

NobleOak Life Ltd is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 26, 2024, allowing shareholders to engage with the company’s board and management about its strategic direction. The hybrid meeting format enables participation either in person or online, with shareholders encouraged to vote and ask questions to inform their investment decisions. This meeting is an important opportunity for investors to stay informed about NobleOak’s progress and future plans.

