News & Insights

Stocks

NobleOak Life Director Increases Shareholdings

November 06, 2024 — 08:13 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

NobleOak Life Ltd (AU:NOL) has released an update.

NobleOak Life Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Anthony Ross Brown acquiring an additional 2,174 ordinary shares through an on-market trade. Mr. Brown’s total holdings now consist of 5,865,769 fully paid ordinary shares, including both direct and indirect interests. This move could signal increased confidence in the company’s future prospects.

For further insights into AU:NOL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.