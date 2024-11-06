NobleOak Life Director Increases Shareholdings

NobleOak Life Ltd (AU:NOL) has released an update.

NobleOak Life Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Anthony Ross Brown acquiring an additional 2,174 ordinary shares through an on-market trade. Mr. Brown’s total holdings now consist of 5,865,769 fully paid ordinary shares, including both direct and indirect interests. This move could signal increased confidence in the company’s future prospects.

