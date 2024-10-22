NobleOak Life Director Increases Shareholding

NobleOak Life Ltd (AU:NOL) has released an update.

NobleOak Life Ltd announced a slight increase in shares held by Director Anthony Ross Brown following an acquisition of 7,826 ordinary shares through an on-market trade. Brown’s total shareholding now stands at 5,863,595 shares, including both direct and indirect interests. This move might offer insights into the company’s current market activities and strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:NOL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.