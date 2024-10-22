News & Insights

Stocks

NobleOak Life Director Increases Shareholding

October 22, 2024 — 06:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

NobleOak Life Ltd (AU:NOL) has released an update.

NobleOak Life Ltd announced a slight increase in shares held by Director Anthony Ross Brown following an acquisition of 7,826 ordinary shares through an on-market trade. Brown’s total shareholding now stands at 5,863,595 shares, including both direct and indirect interests. This move might offer insights into the company’s current market activities and strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:NOL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.