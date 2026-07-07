Noble vs. Transocean: Which Off-Shore Drilling Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Noble maintains a positive net margin and lower leverage while focusing on high-specification offshore drilling rigs.

Transocean commands higher revenue and a larger fleet but continues to navigate significant net losses and a major pending merger.

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The offshore drilling market remains a volatile corner of the energy sector, leaving investors to choose between the leaner Noble Corp (NYSE:NE) and the massive scale of Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG).

Noble focuses on ultra-deepwater and jackup opportunities with a highly efficient fleet, while Transocean operates as a heavyweight with a focus on harsh-environment drilling. This comparison explores which stock offers the best path for your capital.

The case for Noble Corp

Noble operates as an offshore drilling contractor, providing high-specification rigs to major integrated and national oil companies. The business strategy centers on maintaining a modern fleet capable of handling complex ultra-deepwater projects in regions like the North Sea and the U.S. Gulf. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as its backlog is heavily tied to ExxonMobil at nearly 23.7%, Shell at approximately 19.5%, BP at roughly 16.2%, and TotalEnergies at close to 12.6%.

In FY 2025, revenue reached $3.3 billion, representing about 8% growth over the previous year. Net income fell from $448 million in 2024 to $217 million in FY 2025. This shows the company's ability to remain profitable even as it invests in its specialized fleet and navigates the global shift toward renewable energy stocks and diverse power sources.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was approximately 0.4x. This ratio, which measures total debt relative to shareholders’ equity, suggests a conservative approach to borrowing compared with many industry peers. Noble generated more than $454 million in free cash flow, the cash remaining after the company covers its operating expenses and equipment upgrades.

The case for Transocean Ltd

Transocean is a global leader in offshore contract drilling, specializing in ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment services. The company is currently managing a pending combination with Valaris Ltd (NYSE:VAL), a move intended to consolidate its market position and improve operational synergies. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, with significant backlog tied to Petrobras at roughly 20%, Equinor at nearly 16%, and BP at close to 16%.

During FY 2025, the company generated revenue of nearly $4 billion, reflecting about 13% revenue growth over the prior year. However, the company reported a significant net loss of nearly $2.9 billion for the period, continuing a trend of annual losses as the firm grapples with high operating costs and the financial burden of its massive fleet infrastructure.

According to the December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was approximately 0.7x. While higher than its peer, this figure shows the company's reliance on debt to fund its global operations. Despite the reported net loss, Transocean generated $626 million in free cash flow, representing the cash generated from operations minus capital spending.

Risk profile comparison

Noble faces significant risks tied to the cyclical nature of the offshore drilling market, where demand depends on volatile oil and gas prices. The company's heavy reliance on a small group of major energy providers means a single contract termination could have a material impact on its bottom line. Furthermore, operational hazards such as equipment failure, severe weather, and evolving environmental regulations could increase costs or restrict drilling activity in key regions like the North Sea.

Transocean is navigating the complex integration of its business with Valaris, which carries risks of regulatory delays or a failure to achieve expected cost savings. The company also deals with high customer concentration, particularly its 20% exposure to Petrobras, making it vulnerable to regional political or economic shifts. Like its peers, Transocean must contend with the technical risks of deepwater drilling and the ongoing pressure of managing a high debt load while reporting consistent net losses.

Valuation comparison

Transocean trades at a lower price relative to its total sales and appears more attractively valued on an earnings basis, with a lower forward multiple than Noble.

Metric Noble Transocean Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 21x 3.1x 29.0x P/S ratio 1.9x 0.7x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLE sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

The Iran war and its upward effect on oil and gas prices is a positive for Noble Corp and Transocean in the long run. But deepwater drilling rigs like the ones deployed by these two businesses take a while to prep and reach their contracted position, which is a consideration, given that both companies operate globally.

Noble executives say indicators for deepwater drilling are flashing green, thanks to the Iran conflict. Still, given the multi-year time commitment of clients who leave the rig services, there probably needs to be a longer period of excessively high oil prices to really spur new drilling, even in the Gulf of Mexico, which tends to respond more quickly to global oil price changes. That means benefits will come later in fiscal 2026. This year, analysts expect a 9% drop in revenue to about $3 billion, with net income likely slightly higher than in 2025.

Similarly, Transocean sees positive long-term indicators thanks to the quagmire of the Persian Gulf conflict. By next year, management expects its rig utilization to be 100%, from about 90% recently. Idle rigs not only result in lost revenue but also incur maintenance and fuel costs to move them around. For Transocean, Petrobras tends to be an indicator of where future rig rates are headed, and the Brazilian company is paying up for rig access, which bodes well for the longer term. In FY 2026, analysts see Transocean pulling in revenue of $3.87 billion, down about 3%, but with a welcome swing to net income of about $203 million as the company pursues hundreds of millions of dollars in operational cost savings.

So, as deepwater drilling appears to be firming up after a weak period, which stock to buy? Transocean still has to get approval from half a dozen antitrust regulators around the globe for its Valaris merger, but if it does, it will create the world’s largest offshore drilling enterprise, a key lever of pricing power in the industry. At a cheaper price-to-sales ratio than Noble, Transocean gets the nod for 2026.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Noble Plc and Transocean. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.