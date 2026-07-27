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Noble Swings To Q2 Loss, Cuts FY26 Revenue Outlook

July 27, 2026 — 04:40 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Noble Corp. (NE) on Monday posted a loss for the second quarter compared to a profit last year. The company also lowered its full-year 2026 revenue guidance, citing the operational suspension of two rigs in Brazil.

For the second quarter, the company reported a net loss of $36.7 million or $0.23 per share, compared with net income of $42.9 million or $0.27 per share a year earlier. Adjusted earnings were $0.01 per diluted share, down from $0.13 last year.

Revenue declined to $719.7 million from $848.7 million in the prior-year period, while contract drilling services revenue fell to $679.4 million from $812.1 million.

The company said the decline primarily reflected operational suspensions affecting the Noble Faye Kozack and Noble Courage rigs in Brazil, along with the completion of the Noble Globetrotter I contract in the Black Sea.

For fiscal 2026, Noble lowered its revenue guidance to $2.8 billion - $2.9 billion from $2.8 billion - $3.0 billion.

The offshore drilling contractor also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share. The dividend is expected to be paid on September 24, 2026, to shareholders of record at close of business on September 3, 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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