Noble Repurchases $15 Mln Of Shares In December

December 30, 2023 — 09:05 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Noble Corporation plc (NE) said that, during the month of December, it has repurchased about $15 million of A ordinary shares under its share repurchase plan at a weighted average price of USD 45.03 per A ordinary share and a total of 329,069 repurchased A ordinary shares have been cancelled.

During the period since November 30, 2023, 16,507 new A ordinary shares each with a nominal value of $0.00001 have been issued.

The company noted that 5,152 new A ordinary shares have been issued to certain holders of warrants as a consequence of the exercise of warrants. The exercise price was $19.27 per A ordinary share for 57 of the new A ordinary shares, $23.13 per A ordinary share for 2,418 of the new A ordinary shares and 2,677 A ordinary shares were issued as a result of a cashless exercise. The total proceeds to Noble from the warrant exercises amount to $57,026.73.

In addition, 11,355 new A ordinary shares have been issued to certain employees of Noble at no cost as a result of the vesting of restricted stock units.

The new A ordinary shares carry the same rights as the existing A ordinary shares of Noble. The new A ordinary shares will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange as well as admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

As a result of the changes, there are a total of 140.77 million A ordinary shares of Noble issued and outstanding with a nominal value of $0.00001 each

