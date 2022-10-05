Noble (NYSE:NE) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Noble (NYSE:NE) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Noble:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0077 = US$14m ÷ (US$2.1b - US$248m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Noble has an ROCE of 0.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Energy Services industry average of 5.4%. NYSE:NE Return on Capital Employed October 5th 2022

The Trend Of ROCE

While the ROCE is still rather low for Noble, we're glad to see it heading in the right direction. We found that the returns on capital employed over the last five years have risen by 43%. The company is now earning US$0.008 per dollar of capital employed. Interestingly, the business may be becoming more efficient because it's applying 82% less capital than it was five years ago. If this trend continues, the business might be getting more efficient but it's shrinking in terms of total assets.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's great to see that Noble has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. And with a respectable 11% awarded to those who held the stock over the last year, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

