Noble (NE) Price Target Increased by 14.20% to 38.56

The average one-year price target for Noble (NYSE:NE) has been revised to $38.56 / share. This is an increase of 14.20% from the prior estimate of $33.76 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $47.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.46% from the latest reported closing price of $46.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 562 funds or institutions reporting positions in Noble. This is an decrease of 94 owner(s) or 14.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NE is 0.19%, an increase of 27.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.46% to 141,021K shares. The put/call ratio of NE is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 12,196K shares representing 7.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,166K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NE by 3.56% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 9,142K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sourcerock Group holds 4,908K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,253K shares , representing an increase of 13.36%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,038K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,053K shares , representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NE by 0.42% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,588K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,144K shares , representing an increase of 12.37%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.