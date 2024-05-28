Noble Mineral Exploration Set to Drill Near Hearst

Noble Mineral Exploration (TSE:NOB) has released an update.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is gearing up to begin a drilling program in Way Township near Hearst, Ontario, targeting the source of a richly mineralized boulder discovered in the area. The company’s exploration efforts, supported by the Ontario Junior Exploration Program, have been fueled by promising geophysical surveys and basal till sampling that suggest a local source for the boulder’s high concentrations of metals, including gold and copper. Noble will showcase the boulder at the Canadian Mining Expo, offering a tangible glimpse into the potential of their upcoming drilling endeavors.

