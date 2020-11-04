Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.188 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NBLX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NBLX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.13, the dividend yield is 9.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NBLX was $8.13, representing a -71.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.88 and a 349.17% increase over the 52 week low of $1.81.

NBLX is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG). NBLX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.17. Zacks Investment Research reports NBLX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -9.42%, compared to an industry average of -42.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NBLX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

