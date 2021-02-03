Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 04, 2021

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.188 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NBLX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NBLX has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of NBLX was $11.7, representing a -48.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.56 and a 546.41% increase over the 52 week low of $1.81.

NBLX is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD). NBLX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.69. Zacks Investment Research reports NBLX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -7.63%, compared to an industry average of -26.8%.

