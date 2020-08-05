Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2020

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.188 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NBLX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.27% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.26, the dividend yield is 8.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NBLX was $9.26, representing a -67.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.88 and a 411.6% increase over the 52 week low of $1.81.

NBLX is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and TC Energy Corporation (TRP). NBLX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.17. Zacks Investment Research reports NBLX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -15.91%, compared to an industry average of -35.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NBLX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NBLX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NBLX as a top-10 holding:

InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AMZA with an increase of 26.59% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NBLX at 4.63%.

