Dividends
NBLX

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.188 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NBLX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.27% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.26, the dividend yield is 8.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NBLX was $9.26, representing a -67.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.88 and a 411.6% increase over the 52 week low of $1.81.

NBLX is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and TC Energy Corporation (TRP). NBLX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.17. Zacks Investment Research reports NBLX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -15.91%, compared to an industry average of -35.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NBLX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NBLX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have NBLX as a top-10 holding:

  • InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AMZA with an increase of 26.59% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NBLX at 4.63%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NBLX

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular