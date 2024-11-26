Noble Helium’s AGM Highlights Strategic Approvals

Noble Helium Ltd. (AU:NHE) has released an update.

Noble Helium Ltd. recently concluded its Annual General Meeting, where all resolutions were decided by a poll. Key outcomes included the re-election of directors and the approval of issuing SPP Options to directors, showcasing strong shareholder support for most proposals. These developments could influence investor sentiment towards Noble Helium’s strategic direction and governance.

