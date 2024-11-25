News & Insights

Noble Helium Ltd. Explores Promising Helium Prospects

November 25, 2024 — 11:14 pm EST

Noble Helium Ltd. (AU:NHE) has released an update.

Noble Helium Ltd. is exploring significant helium resources in the North Rukwa region, capitalizing on the growing demand for helium in the high-tech industry. While the company has identified prospective helium volumes, converting these resources into reserves remains uncertain due to various technical and market factors. Investors should be aware of the risks and uncertainties associated with this early-stage development.

