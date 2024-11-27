News & Insights

Noble Helium Faces Setback Amid AGM Resolutions

November 27, 2024 — 02:59 am EST

Noble Helium Ltd. (AU:NHE) has released an update.

Noble Helium Ltd.’s recent Annual General Meeting led to a ‘first strike’ under the Corporations Act, as the advisory resolution on the Remuneration Report was rejected by 56.2% of votes. Despite this, several other resolutions, including the re-election of directors and issuance of options, were successfully passed. This mixed outcome highlights both challenges and achievements for the company, offering potential impacts on stock market perceptions.

