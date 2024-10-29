Noble Helium Discovers High Helium Levels at Rukwa Project

Noble Helium Ltd. (AU:NHE) has released an update.

Noble Helium Ltd. has reported promising results from their North Rukwa Project, where significantly above background helium concentrations were discovered in gas bubbles across six locations in the Kinambo area. This discovery aligns with upcoming drilling plans, raising hopes for substantial helium accumulations. The findings, analyzed with advanced technology, suggest a high potential for commercial success in the region.

