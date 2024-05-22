Noble Helium CFO Retires Amidst Green Helium Push

Noble Helium Ltd. (AU:NHE) has released an update.

Noble Helium Limited announces the retirement of CFO Graham Yerbury, set for June 30, 2024, and plans to utilize existing internal resources during the subsequent exploration phase. The company is advancing its helium projects in Tanzania, aiming to meet increasing demand for green helium used in critical high-tech applications, amid global supply constraints.

