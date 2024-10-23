Noble Helium Advances North Rukwa Drilling Operations

Noble Helium Ltd. (AU:NHE) has released an update.

Noble Helium Ltd has selected its first three drill sites at the North Rukwa Project in Tanzania, marking a significant advancement in its helium exploration program. The company has begun mobilizing equipment and expects to commence drilling soon, targeting shallow gas reserves identified through recent geophysical surveys. This strategic move could present lucrative opportunities for investors as the company expands its exploration efforts.

