NOBLE FINANCIAL CAPITAL MARKETS Maintains Century Lithium (CYDVF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2025, NOBLE FINANCIAL CAPITAL MARKETS maintained coverage of Century Lithium (OTCPK:CYDVF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 508.29% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Century Lithium is $1.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.05 to a high of $1.67. The average price target represents an increase of 508.29% from its latest reported closing price of $0.22 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Century Lithium is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Century Lithium. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYDVF is 0.00%, an increase of 69.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.27% to 10K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

L & S Advisors holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

