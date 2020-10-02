US Markets
Noble Energy shareholders approve $4.2 billion sale to Chevron

Noble Energy shareholders on Friday approved a deal to sell the oil and gas producer to Chevron , boosting Chevron's U.S. shale oil holdings and adding international natural gas reserves close to growing markets.

The all-stock deal values Noble Energy at around $4.2 billion, excluding $8 billion in debt, and the vote cements the first big energy deal since the coronavirus crushed global fuel demand.

