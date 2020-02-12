Noble Energy posts bigger quarterly loss

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Noble Energy Inc NBL.O posted a bigger quarterly loss on Wednesday, hit by a $1.16 billion impairment charge related to its Eagle Ford assets.

Net loss attributable to Noble Energy was $1.21 billion or $2.52 per share for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $824 million or $1.72 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, it posted a loss of 5 cents per share.

The Houston-based company's total sales volumes rose to 373,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 350,000 boepd last year.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)

