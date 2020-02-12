US Markets

Noble Energy posts bigger quarterly loss

Contributor
Arunima Kumar Reuters
Published

Oil and gas producer Noble Energy Inc posted a bigger quarterly loss on Wednesday, hit by a $1.16 billion impairment charge related to its Eagle Ford assets.

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Noble Energy Inc NBL.O posted a bigger quarterly loss on Wednesday, hit by a $1.16 billion impairment charge related to its Eagle Ford assets.

Net loss attributable to Noble Energy was $1.21 billion or $2.52 per share for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $824 million or $1.72 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, it posted a loss of 5 cents per share.

The Houston-based company's total sales volumes rose to 373,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 350,000 boepd last year.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 (Extn 3364), outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3364;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular