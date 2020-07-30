Noble Energy (NBL) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Noble Energy Inc. NBL is scheduled to release second-quarter 2020 results on Aug 3. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 500%.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

Although the novel coronavirus outbreak resulted in an unprecedented economic crisis, Noble Energy’s operational performance remained strong in the second quarter.



Courtesy of cost-management initiatives, the company was able to reduce operating costs and general and administrative expenses in the second quarter, which is likely to have positively impacted margins.



During the quarter, the company also increased export capacity from offshore assets in Israel, which is expected to have contributed to total sales volume.

Expectation

Noble Energy expects second-quarter sales volume to be 350 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d), including 248 MBoe/d from U.S. onshore, 50 MBoe/d from Equatorial Guinea and 311 million cubic feet per day (MMcfe/d) from Israel.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter loss is pegged at 39 cents per share and the same for revenues is $642.1 million.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Noble Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is the case here as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +9.62%.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Noble Energy carries a Zacks Rank #1.

