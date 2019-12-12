Noble Energy (NBL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Noble Energy Inc (Symbol: NBL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.45, changing hands as high as $22.84 per share. Noble Energy Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NBL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NBL's low point in its 52 week range is $17.11 per share, with $28.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.68.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.