Noble Energy (NBL) Q3 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Sales Lag
Noble Energy, Inc. NBL incurred an adjusted loss of 10 cents per share in third-quarter 2019, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 11 cents.
Total Revenues
Noble Energy's total revenues were $1,119 million, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,122 million by 0.3%. Revenues also declined 12.1% from the year-ago quarter’s $1,273 million.
Operational Results
In the quarter under review, sales volume averaged 385 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d), up 12% from the year-ago level. U.S. onshore volumes averaged 293 MBoe/d in the third quarter.
Operating expenses in the reported quarter were $1,128 million, up 45.5% from the year-ago period.
Interest expenses in the reported quarter were $67 million, up 4.3% from the year-ago period. During the quarter, the company refinanced debts, which will help it to lower interest expenses by $4 million annually.
Notably, the offshore Leviathan project is 96% complete. First production from Leviathan is now expected in December 2019. Total gross capital for the project has been reduced $150 million to $3.6 billion.
Realized Prices
U.S. onshore realized crude oil and condensate prices in the reported quarter dropped 15.9% to $55.13 per barrel from the year-ago level of $65.54.
U.S. onshore natural gas prices were $1.57 per thousand cubic feet, down 32% year over year.
U.S. onshore realized prices for natural gas liquids also declined 60.9% to $11.18 per barrel.
Financial Highlights
Noble Energy's cash and cash equivalents as of Sep 30, 2019 were $473 million compared with $716 million on Dec 31, 2018.
Long-term debt was $6,941 million as of Sep 30, 2019 compared with $6,574 million on Dec 31, 2018.
Cash flow from operating activities in the quarter under review was $437 million, down from $697 million in the prior-year quarter.
Guidance
Noble Energy lowered its 2019 capital expenditure view by $200 million to $2.3 billion.
For fourth-quarter 2019, Noble Energy expects U.S. onshore oil volumes in the range of 276-288 MBoe/d. The company anticipates total fourth-quarter volumes in the range of 364-376 MBoe/d.
Furthermore, the company intends to make organic capital expenditures worth $425-$475 million in the fourth quarter.
Zacks Rank
