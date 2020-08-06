Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2020

Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NBL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -83.33% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.42, the dividend yield is .77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NBL was $10.42, representing a -61.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.31 and a 281.68% increase over the 52 week low of $2.73.

NBL is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). NBL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$11.6. Zacks Investment Research reports NBL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -83.43%, compared to an industry average of -31.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NBL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NBL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NBL as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Product (XOP)

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCG with an increase of 64.4% over the last 100 days. RYE has the highest percent weighting of NBL at 4%.

