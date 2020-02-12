Noble Energy Inc Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Noble Energy Inc (NBL):

-Earnings: -$1.21 billion in Q4 vs. $0.82 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.52 in Q4 vs. -$1.72 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Noble Energy Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$26 million or -$0.05 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.08 per share -Revenue: $1.17 billion in Q4 vs. $1.20 billion in the same period last year.

