Noble Energy Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for NBL

In trading on Thursday, shares of Noble Energy Inc (Symbol: NBL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.49, changing hands as low as $22.30 per share. Noble Energy Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NBL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NBL's low point in its 52 week range is $19.01 per share, with $28.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.38. The NBL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

